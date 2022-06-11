Dragon Ball Super Official Posters Reveal Gohan and Piccolo's New Forms

Dragon Ball Super has put its latest movie in theaters overseas, and now, it looks like the spoiler floodgates are crashing down. While the movie has yet to debut outside of Japan, much of the film's juiciest secrets are now online for all to see. And not long ago, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made spoilers harder to avoid than ever when it dropped new official posters.

And what do these posters feature? Well, they give fans the first official look at Gohan and Piccolo's new forms. So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Dragon Ball Super, so proceed with caution!

As you can see below, the poster reveals give fans a look at Gohan's new Ultimate state as well as Piccolo's giant transformation. To the left, you can find Beast Gohan standing tall with his body corded with muscles. The Saiyan's hair is in his Ultimate style, but it has grown longer and been dyed a silver-grey hue. Gohan is missing his brows in this state altogether, and if you look closely, you will see his irises are a ruby red shade.

When it comes to Piccolo, the character is almost hard to recognize at first. The Namekian is colored in a yellow-orange in this state, and he's gained a bit of muscle along the way. With his brows enhanced, Piccolo's face looks sterner here than ever before, and his beefy physique only adds to the intimidation.

For those curious, these two forms do appear in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the very end and totally disrupt the power scales as we know it. Fans stateside will be able to see both states firsthand before long. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will bring the movie to theaters nationwide on August 19th with other territory releases to follow.

What do you think of these official Dragon Ball posters? Are you surprised the anime already let this secret loose? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.