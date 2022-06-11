Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Unlocks a Secret Namekian Power

✖

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super is currently making its way through theaters in Japan, and with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has unlocked a surprisingly secret Namekian power! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting the rest of the world later this Summer, but fans in Japan are now seeing Piccolo and Gohan enter the spotlight as the main heroes standing up against the next big threat to Earth. But without Goku and Vegeta's godly level powers, there have been many questions as to how Piccolo and Gohan would fare.

The promotional materials for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have been teasing that Piccolo would be unlocking a new form and unleashing a whole new kind of power, and that does indeed turn out to be the case now that the film has been released and fans from Japan have detailed the events of it. But there's an even bigger surprise still waiting in the actual movie itself, so fair warning ahead from here on out that there will be major spoilers for the new movie below! Last chance!

"Orange Piccolo!" 😯🔥

(yes, that's what he names it)



Noticeable changes: He gets stronger, grows a little bigger, and has a logo on his back that comes outta nowhere.#SuperHeroSpoilers pic.twitter.com/lS98FaWQQz — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) June 10, 2022

According to a report from @DBSChronicles on Twitter, Piccolo not only obtains that "unleashed" and "perfect" version of himself that raises his power, but there's also a new ability and form that he unlocks. It turns out that Piccolo is able to tap into something in his Namekian body that unlocks a new power that transforms him into a much larger, and orange version of his body.

According to the official Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero novel, this orange power seems to stem from deep within his body that invokes the "pride" of the Namekian race, "A circle of light runs across Piccolo's back," the novel reads, "and in it grew Ajisa, a tree painted with light, the tree of his home planet Namek. Eventually, the three of light grew leaves of light & became a round crest. It is a symbol of pride of the Namekian race. Piccolo's fall stopped and his body was enveloped in orange light."

So it seems that Piccolo is finally getting some due after sitting on the sidelines for so long! Thankfully it won't be too much longer before the rest of the world gets to see it as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits North America on August 19th! Are you curious to see this new Piccolo power in action? How do you like this idea for a new Piccolo power and form? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!