Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Novel Debuts First Look at Its Big Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally here, and fans are desperate to get their eyes on the anime's comeback. After all, the movie has gone live in Japan, and news about the film is making the rounds already. As global fans wait for the film to debut near them, more details about the anime's comeback are coming to the surface, and Dragon Ball Super's new novel is making those spoilers even harder to avoid.

So, please be warned! There are major spoilers below for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below. Proceed with caution.

As you can see below, some of the movie's biggest spoilers have gone public outside of theaters, and we have its novel to thank. The official Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero novelization is live in Japan, after all. The book retells the film's story for readers, and of course, it includes stills from the project. That is why the novel's finale includes looks at Cell Max, Final Gohan, and more.

#SuperHeroSpoilers

DBS: SUPER HERO Novels are officially out which contain images of Cell Max, Orange Piccolo & Final Gohan. Technically these are first official stills of the characters! pic.twitter.com/f5GE4ivlna — DBHype (@DbsHype1) June 13, 2022

It is impossible to overlook Cell Max here as the massive villain towers over Piccolo at one point. The Namekian is seen fighting back in his massive orange form, and of course, Gohan is seen fighting as well. The hero is in his mastered Ultimate form, and the final still shows Cell Max taking a lethal blow to the head courtesy of the Saiyan.

These stills are the first official ones from Dragon Ball Super to out spoilers, so readers are being careful to warn other fans of their existence. After all, the anime's comeback is only screening in Japan at the moment, and stateside fans will not get the chance to binge the flick until mid-August.

Want to know more about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? You can find its official synopsis below for more details:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you make of the reviews surrounding Dragon Ball Super's new film? Do you plan on checking it out in theaters?