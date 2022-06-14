Dragon Ball Super Novel Explains Major Detail About Piccolo's New Form

✖

Dragon Ball Super is going to be introducing a big new transformation for Piccolo, in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. Fans have been hanging on every detail about Piccolo's new form, "Potential Unleashed" – and today we get some more details about it straight from the words of a new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero novel. The book gives a more detailed breakdown of what Piccolo's new power is, and why it's such a significant change:

"A circle of light runs across Piccolo's back," the book reads, "and in it grew Ajisa, a tree painted with light, the tree of his home planet Namek. Eventually, the three of light grew leaves of light & became a round crest. It is a symbol of pride of the Namekian race. Piccolo's fall stopped and his body was enveloped in orange light."

Piccolo's new form will apparently manifest from the "Pride of the Namekian Race" which he taps into for "Potential Unleashed". The power is something new for Piccolo and Namekians, as the alien race continues to evolve within the Dragon Ball mythos. Dragon Ball Super's latest manga storyline has retconned the origin of the Namekians to make them aliens from another dimension, who came to Universe 7 and settled in several tribes across the universe. That means Dragon Ball has new Dragon Balls out there in the universe, and Namekians now have new levels of power to make Piccolo (and others?) relevant fighters on the Dragon Ball Super playing field.

There's a strange synergy in both Piccolo and Gohan unlocking new power potential during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It feels like the film is low-key addressing the long-overdue lapse in Dragon Ball Super moving Gohan and Piccolo forward, as both fighters and characters. DBS took a hard-turn from Dragon Ball Z, where Gohan and Piccolo were major focuses – with Gohan arguably being THE focus of the entire series storyline. Dragon Ball Super has been all about advancing Goku and Vegeta to a ridiculous degree -while Gohan's evolution and future have barely been addressed, and Piccolo has somehow become as irrelevant on a power level as Yamcha is. Now Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will bring both Gohan and Piccolo to a place where they can have an active future in Dragon Ball Super!

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero released in Japanese theaters on June 11th.