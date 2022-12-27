Dragon Ball Art Gives Frieza an Iron Man Makeover

Frieza might have been absent from the Dragon Ball franchise following both his role during the Tournament of Power and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but the alien despot made major waves when he made a comeback during the latest manga storyline, the Granolah The Survivor Arc. With Frieza becoming the new strongest being in the universe thanks to his time training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine an ironclad villain that looks similar to Marvel's Iron Man and/or his brother, Metal Cooler.

When Frieza returned in the final chapter of the Granolah Arc earlier this year, he was sporting a new transformation in "Black Frieza" which has made the Shonen villain so powerful that he was able to one-shot both Goku and Vegeta in their ultimate forms, aka Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively. With Frieza giving the Z-Fighters a new level to try to attain, the latest storyline is focusing on Goten and Trunks patrolling the streets as the world's newest superheroes and their fathers begin training on Beerus and Whis' planet to prepare for the future. It might be some time before we see Frieza return thanks to the new low-stakes arc, but his comeback will certainly send shockwaves through the Shonen universe.

Iron Frieza

One Twitter Artist create a new take on Frieza, taking a page from his brother who had become "Metal Cooler" during the events of the seventh Dragon Ball Z film that saw Goku and Vegeta teaming up once again on new Namek to defeat the movie-only villain:

While Dragon Ball Super's manga has returned with its latest arc, the anime adaptation from Toei remains missing in action following the success of this year's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Surprisingly, no news was revealed at this year's Jump Festa, the event that sees numerous Shonen franchises reveal plans for the future, when it comes to the anime's return, though the television show still has to adapt both the Moro and Granolah Arc.

What do you think of this new metal makeover for Frieza? When do you think we'll see "Black Frieza" arrive in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.