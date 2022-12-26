Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future

Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.

The update comes courtesy of Shueisha as the publisher released an interview with the executives behind Dragon Ball Super's latest film. It was there producer Norihiro Hayashida was asked whether the movie's character models and background assets could be used again someday. And as it turns out, such a loan is certainly possible.

The Future of Dragon Ball

"Many of these assets can be used in future to lower the cost of production," the producer said. So if Dragon Ball is looking to do more anime on a budget, these models could help out the team.

Of course, there is no promise such a project is in the works. There is also no guarantee that any future anime will keep up the CG design used in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The movie marked the anime's first outing with full CG animation, and the aesthetic was met with positive reviews. However, when it comes to Dragon Ball, there is no denying the fact fans want 2D animation. The art style used in Dragon Ball Super: Broly remains a pinnacle for most fans, and many would like to see that art by Naohiro Shintani return.

Still, Dragon Ball did invest in a slew of CG modeling, and it could be used again in future projects. The team is not opposed to doing another CG project at the very least. So if another movie or short goes live with the aesthetic, don't be too surprised!

