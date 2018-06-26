‘Dragon Ball Super’ Saves Itself From A Timeline Nightmare

You may think watching Dragon Ball is a simple task, but there are parts of the series that require a fair bit of education. Characters like Bulma like to science up the anime whenever possible, and they’ve wreaked havoc on the series’ timelines. However, it looks like the anime just stopped itself from making things worse.

Sorry, Bulma… Maybe the whole thing is for the best?

Recently, Toonami aired the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s dub, and it goes down right after the ‘Future Trunks’ arc ends. With the main timeline at peace, Bulma decides she wants to be more like her future self, leaving her to try her hand at making a time machine.

Of course, Bulma knows better than to try such a thing. Beerus and Whis made it very clear that time travel is a no-no. In fact, the pair were willing to do whatever it took to straighten out Future Trunks’ situation to keep it from bleeding into the main timeline, but Bulma cannot help herself from meddling.

As it turns out, the Capsule Corps heiress discovers she can work a time machine if she can locate a special blue crystal found in the future. Bulma find a dupe for the mineral in her timeline, so she tricks Goku into bringing her the item. However, the Saiyan is intercepted by Beerus, and the ensuing confrontation is a bit rough.

As you can imagine, Bulma panics at being caught red-handed by Beerus. She tells the God of Destruction she won’t meddle any more, and Beerus makes sure that stays true. Not only does the guy destroy the only blue crystal capable of powering Bulma’s new time machine, but he also destroys the entire lab she worked on the project in. The explosion incinerated all of her machinery as well as the notes Future Bulma penned on how to make a time machine. So, it looks like Beerus just stepped in to save the Dragon Ball franchise from another timey-whimy mess.

Do you think Bulma will keep her word about time traveling to Beerus?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.