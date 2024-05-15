Netflix's One Piece: Mackenyu Reveals Which Arc Stands as His Favorite

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series for Netflix in the future, and the star behind Roronoa Zoro has opened up about his favorite arc in the series overall! One Piece broke a live-action adaptation trend with Netflix as fans of the anime and manga positively received the new take on Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series so well that there was a massive demand for more episodes. Luckily it was quickly announced that the live-action series would be continuing with a second season that will be releasing with the streaming service in the near future.

A major reason why fans took to Netflix's One Piece live-action series so well was the cast at the center of it all as each of the Straw Hats. Mackenyu made his debut as the live-action take on Zoro, and fans can't wait to see what he'll get into with future seasons. With so much from the original One Piece to draw from, it's no surprise to find out that Mackenyu has favorite moments of his own as well. Speaking during Comic Con Brussels (as spotted by @Harulixie on X), Mackenyu revealed his favorite arc of the series is actually Dressrosa and he hopes the live-action series will get to that point.

What Is Netflix's One Piece?

One Piece has yet to reveal a release date or window for Season 2 with Netflix as of the time of this writing, but it's the perfect time to go back and check out the eight episode first season of the live-action adaptation. Taking on the East Blue saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga, Netflix teases what to expect from One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."