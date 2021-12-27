Dragon Ball Breaks Down the History of Frieza’s Race

From Goku to Krillin, Dragon Ball has juggled a lot of heroes under its belt, and the same goes for villains as well. The franchise has dealt with everything from rogue armies to artificial monsters, but nothing compares to Frieza at this point. The beloved villain just won’t stay down after Goku beats him, and honestly, Frieza’s race continues to baffle fans to this day. So thankfully, V-Jump decided to take a moment and break down the force’s wild history.

The piece was published by Shueisha alongside Dragon Ball Super‘s new chapter. It was there fans learned some nitty-gritty details about the Frieza Force, and Twitter user Herms98 translated the information for fans.

According to the blurb, Frieza’s race is said to have been blessed with combat skills, but Cold was the one who unified the Frieza Force. As the family’s enterprise grew under Cold, other aliens were brought in as contractors, so this is where Zarbon, Dodoria, and the Ginyu Force were introduced.

Continuing, the report says Cold’s biggest accomplishment was the takeover of Planet Vegeta. The leader made a contract with King Vegeta III that put the Saiyan race under the Frieza Force’s control. This huge feat took a lot of time which gave way to Cold retiring, so Frieza took control of the enterprise following his dad’s exit. At this point in the story, Dragon Ball fans can keep up as the manga covered this bit of history through Goku’s dad.

After all, Frieza expanded the enterprise to new heights with Planet Vegeta aiding him in battle, and he even squashed the Saiyan rebellion by destroying the homeworld. From there on out, Frieza spent time amassing more planets with his remaining force, and he even contracted the Saiyans who survived their own planet’s demise. But once Frieza turned his eye to Earth, well – Goku put a stop to the army’s reign. Earth is under his protection, and Dragon Ball Z spent a lot of time breaking down the Frieza Force with our heroes’ help.

