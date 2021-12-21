Dragon Ball Super Stars Hype Gohan and Piccolo Team Up in Super Hero

The stars behind Dragon Ball Super are hyping a big team up between Gohan and Piccolo in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! One of the most exciting aspects of Dragon Ball Super returning for a new movie is not just that the anime will be returning for this new feature, but the confirmation that Gohan and Piccolo will be playing a huge role in the new story. It’s been quite a while since these two fighters were in the spotlight in such a significant way, and even the stars behind their voices are hyped for the new movie too.

On the Dragon Ball official website, comments from the stars of the movie were revealed following the debut of its newest trailer at Jump Festa 2022. Masako Nozawa, the voice behind Goku and Gohan, and Toshio Furukawa, the voice behind Piccolo, opened up about their roles in the upcoming film with special new messages (as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) and teased that there’s not only a hefty role for the duo but that we’ll see a big team up between the two fighters as it all goes down.

“Of course, my previous works were very good, but this one is the ‘best in the world!’” Masako Nozawa began. “And as you saw in the trailer, Gohan plays a big part in it. All he did lately was study, but for the first time in a long time, we get to see a serious Gohan, ready to fight the Red Ribbon Army!” Finally, Nozawa teased fans about Gohan and Piccolo’s relationship in the new movie, “Also I want everyone to pay attention to his interaction with Piccolo in the movie. They’ve known each other for a long time, but this is the first time Piccolo’s house is going to show up! Please look forward to it!“

Toshio Furukawa teased this further, “This movie has a very good balance between battle and drama. On top of that, the visuals of this movie are also of a very high quality! I’d say it’s the best ever!!” Elaborating on Piccolo’s new role and team up with Gohan, Furukawa teased, “Piccolo has lately been sort of a housekeeper, but this time we’re going to see him do a lot of fighting. Gohan also plays a significant role in the movie, and there’s a scene where he and Piccolo team up, and fight together. This is quite a show stopper in the movie. April is just right around the corner! Please keep looking forward to it.”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Gohan and Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? How are you feeling about the new movie so far?