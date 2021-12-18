Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals the Cast for its New Villains

Dragon Ball Super has cast the voices behind its major new villains, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2! Dragon Ball fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the anime ever since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it’s been the same for Toei Animation as they had previously announced that work on the next major anime project had been in the works since before the release of that movie. Now fans around the world are beginning to see the fruits of that labor with the fullest and newest look at the next movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

As part of the major stage event for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at Jump Festa 2022, Toei Animation not only launched a new trailer for the upcoming movie but also confirmed who will be the voices behind the mysterious new additions, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. It was announced during the presentation that Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law in One Piece) will be the voice behind Gamma 1, and Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami in Death Note) will be the voice of Gamma 2.

It was also announced that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now scheduled for a release in Japan on April 22, 2022, but there have yet to be any international plans for the film announced just yet. Tetsuro Kodama will be directing the new movie for Toei Animation, Chikashi Kubota will serve as animation director, Naoki Sato will compose the music, and Sue Nobuhito will be serving as art director. Part of the major excitement for the new movie is that Gohan is confirmed to have a pivotal role.

Fans have been hoping to see more of Gohan in action since Dragon Ball Super’s final moments, and it seems like this new movie will be the moment fans have been waiting for a long time. Goku and Vegeta are still involved with the events, of course, but it looks like Gohan could be saving the day. At the very least, he’s going to give these new foes a tough time. But while these are new villains, they are notably referring to themselves as heroes so there’s going to be some major reveals still to come.

What do you think of the voices behind Gamma 1 and Gamma 2? What role do you think they will ultimately serve in the new movie? Are you now more excited for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?