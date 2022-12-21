Dragon Ball Super Artist Revives Tien in New Sketch

While Dragon Ball Super has mostly focused on Goku and Vegeta over the course of its series, the sequel series has taken the opportunity to allow some of the weaker Z-Fighters to get the opportunity to shine. As the Tournament of Power saw Universe Seven forming a team to fight against alternate realities for the fate of their world, Tenshinhan, aka Tien, also had his moment in the sun before being eliminated. Now, the current artist for Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro, took the opportunity to highlight the fighter who first debuted in the original Dragon Ball.

Tenshinhan first arrived in the Shonen series as an enemy to Goku and his friends, but much like Piccolo and Vegeta, eventually found himself becoming an ally. Over time, Tien simply couldn't keep up with Super Saiyans, Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Ego, but is arguably the most powerful human being who doesn't have alien DNA coursing through his veins. Perhaps in the future of the Shonen series, Tenshinhan will be given a transformation and/or power-up that finally allows both him and his fellow humans to play some serious catch-up with his fellow Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Tien

Toyotaro took the opportunity to share his latest artwork featuring the multi-limbed brawler, as Dragon Ball Super's manga has returned to focus on Goten and Trunks in the events that would lead up to the hit movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero:

(Photo: Toyotaro)

Dragon Ball didn't have anything to reveal at this year's Jump Festa, which is a shame for those that have been waiting to receive word on the anime television series' return. While there have been rumors that a spin-off series was in the works, no official word has arrived as it stands when it comes to potentially adapting the Moro and Granolah Arcs. The creative minds behind the recent movie have stated that a new project is in the works, though details have been few and far between as it stands.

Do you hope to see Tenshinhan gain a power boost in the future of Dragon Ball Super? Do you think we might see the anime series return in 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.

Via DBS Hype