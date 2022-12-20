Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes

Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!

The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.

A new villain threat rears its head in the form of some mysterious corpse-like people who are stalking the night, sabotaging Capsule Corp helper robots around the city. A showdown takes place at a creepy mansion in the woods; Trunks nearly exposes his secret identity in front of his high school classmates, but Goten manages to save the day, letting Trunks use his full Super Saiyan power to stop the bad guys. In the aftermath of the fight, the boys walk away with a data disc (of Dr. Gero's work) that may turn out to be the most dangerous thing of all.

Dragon Ball's Saiyaman Explained

"The Great Saiyaman" is a super hero alter-ego that Goku's son Gohan took up upon reaching his teenage years, after the Cell Games. Gohan used the Saiyaman persona as means to put his substatial Saiyan powers to good, noble, use, while also allowing him the freedom and space to have a private, civilian life, as a scholar and intillectual. It was during his exploits as a teenage crimefighter that Gohan met Videl, a girl at his school who was a skilled fighter and vigilante – not to mention the daughter of world-famous Mr. Satan. Goten and Videl would eventually marry and raise a family of their own, in the future flash-forward epilogue of Dragon Ball Z.

The Great Saiyaman's influence on the world has obviously inspired Gohan's brother Goten and his friend Trunks to follow suit; the superhero figure also inspired the Red Ribbon Army to create their own Android superheroes, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 – as seen in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

Dragon Ball Super's new Super Hero arc is free to read online.