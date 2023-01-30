Fortnite Teasing Dragon Ball Super Collaboration

A collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super will be officially unveiled by Epic Games on January 31st. At this time, there have been no substantial details revealed for the collaboration, but the official Fortnite Twitter account has confirmed that an announcement is coming. The exact timing of the announcement is currenty unknown, but hopefully Epic Games and Toei Animation won't keep fans waiting too long before pulling back the curtain tomorrow!

A teaser for the collaboration was shared via the official Fortnite Twitter account, and can be found embedded below.

Naturally, the teaser has kicked off a lot of speculation about which skins will be made available. A lot of people are expecting an appearance by Beast Gohan, while Gamma 1 and 2 have received a lot of requests, as well as Android 18, Piccolo, and more. Clearly there's no shortage of options for Epic Games to choose from, but it remains to be seen exactly which ones will make the cut tomorrow. Given the massive popularity of the Dragon Ball franchise, hopefully Epic Games offers a wide variety of skins and content for players to enjoy.

While a lot of Fortnite content tends to leak ahead of time, it seems like most players were caught off guard by this collaboration! Fortnite has featured content based on Dragon Ball in the past, but fans were not expecting to see more revealed this week. There are a ton of other collaborations that have been rumored for months now (including Family Guy), but this one came out of the clear blue! It remains to be seen whether Epic Games will be able to make fans of Dragon Ball Super happy, but a lot of people are hoping to drop some V-Bucks over the next few days!

