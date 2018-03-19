Watch Ultra-Instinct Goku’s Jaw-Dropping Fight With Jiren

Episode 130 impressed Dragon Ball Super fans in a number of ways, and the biggest of which was watching how well animated and jaw-dropping Ultra Instinct Goku’s battle with a fully powered Jiren was.

Not only did the two reach a new level of understanding, their bodies were taken to the max and fans were finally able to see a different side to them than they had ever seen.

Episode 130 featured a fully mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, and the improvements to his power were on full display against Jiren. Jiren had continued to struggle against Goku in this state, and in the fight even flashed back to his terrible upbringing. Jiren, frustrated at his lack of power, pushed even further beyond his limit.

The two then fought back and forth, with neither of them relenting to one another. Then, just as it appears that Goku has won with a Kamehameha Wave, his body gives way under the weight of Ultra Instinct’s power and the fight is over.

As Jiren is about to eliminate Goku, Freeza and Android 17 interfere and draw his attention away for now.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonamiblock Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.