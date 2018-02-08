New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Title Confirms Ultra Instinct’s Mastery

Vegeta has been in a rare spotlight for Dragon Ball Super as of late, but the series will turn its attention back to Goku soon. After all, the hero has more work to do with Ultra Instinct, and new spoilers just confirmed Goku will master the form before long.

So, obviously – spoilers below!

Earlier today, information about Dragon Ball Super‘s next episodes went live in Japan. Magazines like Animedia dropped episode titles and synopses for the releases, and fans did a double-take over episode 129.

According to translations, the upcoming episode will be titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering Ultra Instinct!!” If that name was not telling enough, its synopsis teases the power-up’s evolution as well.

“Two minutes remain in the Tournament of Power. At last, only Goku and Jiren remain in the arena. Goku is stuck in a tough fight against Jiren’s overwhelming attacks. But just then, Goku’s pupils start shining silver,” the synopsis reads.

As you can see, description makes a direct reference to the Ultra Instinct form. Goku’s silver pupils are a trademark part of the form, so fans are ready to see it back in action. The hero has used the form a couple times so far with its last outing being against Kefla. When Goku breaks the power-up out for Jiren, he will do so with the full weight of Universe 7 on his shoulders. So, fans can only wonder if the mastered form will be enough to take down Jiren.

