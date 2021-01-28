Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines God of Destruction Vegeta's Design

✖

Dragon Ball Super has some new artwork circulating the fandom, which imagines Vegeta's new design as a God of Destruction. The artwork couldn't be more timely; despite Vegeta being a Destroyer has been a fan theory since Dragon Ball Super started, it's never officially been recognized as a path of Vegeta's evolution... until now. Dragon Ball Super has started a brand new story arc in the manga, and the first chapter makes sure to lay out the path of Goku and Vegeta's power evolution for the next few years. For Vegeta, the zen-like calm of Ultra Instinct is a no-go - but the annihilating power of a Destroyer may be where he's headed:

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Manga SPOILERS Follow!

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68, Goku and Vegeta follow their epic battle with evil sorcerer Moro by returning to Beerus and Whis' realm for some additional training. After all, even though Goku achieved Perfected Ultra Instinct, and Vegeta mastered Planet Yardrat's Spirit Control technique, the two Saiyans still didn't have enough power to stop Moro. The evil sorcerer was sobering proof that the universe holds god-level threats that Goku and Vegeta aren't ready to face yet... and they take that personally.

While Whis is busy training Goku in how to reach the next higher levels of Ultra Instinct, Beerus goads Vegeta into seeking out his own power. As Beerus points out, a God of Destruction does not have the calmness of mind and spirit that the angels have used to perfect Ultra Instinct fighting - there are other forms of godly powers out there, more suited to a warrior of Vegeta's temperament. Beerus takes things a step further by inviting Vegeta to observe his Destroyer training techniques, and 'steal anything he likes.'

This is our first hint that Vegeta is now being officially groomed to become the next God of Destruction for Universe 7. The Tournament of Power revealed how Destroyers groom and train their replacements, via the example of Universe 11. In the ToP, Universe 11's Destroyer Belmod pulled the late-game twist of anointing one his fighters (Pride Troopers leader Top) as the new GoD. Ironically enough, God of Destruction Top faced Vegeta in an epic battle, which pushed Vegeta to new heights of power in order to defeat Top and protect Universe 7's win. Lord Beerus may have noticed Vegeta's conquest of a Destroyer, and taken it as the perfect audition for Vegeta as his replacement.

Dragon Ball Super's new Granola The Survivor arc is now unfolding in Free Online Manga chapters. Dragon Ball anime is on indefinite hiatus.