Dragon Ball Super: Is Vegeta Becoming The Next God of Destruction?

Dragon Ball Super's new Granola The Survivor arc is now out, and it has already set up some exciting new elements that could push Dragon Ball Super forward for many years to come. Goku has learned that he's only scratching the surface of Ultra Instinct, as the divine ability has many higher stages to reach. While Goku got to work on mastering the next stage of Ultra Instinct, Vegeta was left to question where the future of his powers lay. However, a conversation with Lord Beerus opened the door to Vegeta mastering a different godly power that could rival Goku. So now, the question is once again before us:

Is Vegeta the next God of Destruction for Universe 7?

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 68 SPOILERS Follow!

The start of the "Granola The Survivor" arc sees Goku and Vegeta return to Beerus' home for more training. As Whis trains Goku in progressing Ultra Instinct's power (or "accuracy" as it's described), Vegeta and Beerus watch from the sidelines. Beerus asks if Vegeta will be following in Goku's footsteps to master Ultra Instinct - but Vegeta has vowed never again to chase Goku's power-up coattails, and so Ultra Instinct is of no interest to him.

When Beerus hears that, he lets Vegeta in on a little divine secret: Ultra Instinct is just one of the godly powers that can be mastered: "...Ultra Instinct ain't the only technique of the gods," Beerus tells Vegeta. "That's just the Angels' specialty. Or Did you really think us Gods of Destruction would run around using a move where you gotta keep your heart all calm and tranquil?"

Vegeta is hot and bothered for Beerus to teach him "this technique you Gods of Destruction use," but Beerus angrily snaps that training people "ain't in my job description." However, even when Beerus is doing god-level destruction to Vegeta's hopes, he always devilishly leaves the door cracked open for Vegeta's godly power-up. Beerus invites Vegeta to follow him and observe his fight exercises, with the freedom to "steal" anything useful he observes.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

This soft-launch into a Vegeta-Beerus training arc has Dragon Ball Super fans hyped in a big way. Since the series introduced and later fleshed-out the mythology surrounding Gods of Destruction, fans have dropped theories that Vegeta is the clear candidate for the job. Ultra Instinct's zen-like requirements made fans debate whether the power-up for a character like Vegeta. Even in his reformed form, the Saiyan Prince is beloved for his gruff hot-head nature.

Now there's godly power to go along with Vegeta's personality type - as well as a clear path for him to grow into more than a Goku power clone. Beerus taking Vegeta under his wing is a story thread we hope grows over time. A Vegeta Hakai attack would be fan-service overload.

Dragon Ball Super's new Granola The Survivor arc is now unfolding in Free Online Manga chapters. Dragon Ball anime is on indefinite hiatus.