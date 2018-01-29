‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Vegeta’s Fight With God of Destruction Toppo

Dragon Ball Super has been busy with Goku’s on-going grudge against Jiren, but fans are far more interested in another brewing battle. Vegeta is preparing to take the stage against Toppo next week, and the show wants fans to know the fight will be a brutal one.

This weekend, fans got a taste of what Toppo will pull out against Vegeta. The Pride Trooper threw away his life of peace to embrace his God of Destruction candidacy. The fighter tapped into a godly new form and beat Freeza to a pulp, and Vegeta is next on Toppo’s list.

As you can see above, the preview for Dragon Ball Super‘s 126th episode is a dark one. Toppo is still fighting in his God of Destruction form, and he has Vegeta within his sights. The preview says Freeza and Android 17 were overwhelmed by Toppo’s destructive powers, and Goku’s rival is the only one available to take on the god.

Unfortunately, Vegeta may not have the power to take down Toppo when he’s got the power of Hakai at his fingertips.

The anime’s preview shows Vegeta getting pummeled by Toppo as the Universe 11 warrior hits him with a set of powerful combos. Every attack Vegeta throws at the other is batted away, and the reel’s voice over sees Goku question Vegeta on whether he’s willing to give up his life to eliminate Topp from the Tournament of Power.

After all, if Toppo does kill Vegeta, then he will get ringed out according to the tournament’s rules. Well, if the Omni-Kings do not change the rules again, that is.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you surprised to see how powerful Toppo's new form is?