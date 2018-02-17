New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Vegeta’s Last Stand

Jiren just seems to be getting stronger every episode of Dragon Ball Super, and as the Tournament of Power reaches its climax it’s going to be a rough road for Vegeta going forward.

The preview for the episode teased a stand off between Vegeta and Jiren, and by the looks of these images, Vegeta’s going to have a tough go at it.

Episode 128 is titled “With Noble Pride Till the End! Vegeta Falls!” and the synopsis reads as follows:

“Thanks to 17 sacrificing himself to assist them, Goku and Vegeta have evaded Jiren’s attack. However, Goku collapses from exhaustion, leaving Vegeta to face Jiren alone.”

A previously released batch of stills for the episode teased the return of Ultra Instinct, and even the upcoming rematch with Jiren and they fall in line with the images teased here. It seems that in order to buy Goku time to recover his stamina, Vegeta has to fight Jiren once more and even gets a pep talk from Bulma in his dazed state.

If Vegeta really does fall at the end of the episode, the series is really gearing into high gear and the last few episodes will be left for Jiren and Goku’s big match.

The preview listed in the Animate Times for the episode also confirms what the episode preview teased in that Vegeta will hear the voice of Bulma in the episode when he’s losing consciousness. Confirmed to be voiced by Hiromi Tsumu, who had recorded for the episode before she passed, it seems her new actress, Aya Hisakawa, won’t appear until later.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.