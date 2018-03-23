‘Dragon Ball Super’ Writer Celebrate Series’ Stunning Return Of [SPOILER]

The Tournament of Power has resulted in many fantastic moments for Dragon Ball Super fans, but none were as surprising as Android 17’s death at the hands of Jiren when he chose to self-destruct in order to protect Goku and Vegeta.

But it turns out that Android 17 did not self-destruct, and reappeared at the end of Episode 130 after Goku fell in his fight with Jiren. Not only were fans excited by this moment, but the series’ writers as well as one writer paid tribute to the character’s return on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I stood up many times👍 pic.twitter.com/UIlzfuvxvQ — 吉高寿男 (@toshio916) March 18, 2018

Dragon Ball Super write Toshio shared a sketch of Android 17 along with the caption “I stood up many times” on Twitter, and it’s plain to see why Android 17’s return has sparked such a huge response on social media.

Not only has the character proven himself to be a major contender throughout the Tournament of Power but he’s also become such a fan-favorite because of it. Making some of Universe 7’s most notable moves against the other universes, Android 17 often had many of Universe 7’s intelligent tactics. Not only has he been a capable warrior, Android 17’s nonchalant attitude about self-destructing and coming back.

But now that Android 17 has been reintroduced into the final battle for Universe 7, fans can’t wait to see if he and Freeza can hold their own against Jiren despite both of the failing to do so in the past. And factoring Goku into the equation can change things, so Android 17 is the wild card Universe 7 needs.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.