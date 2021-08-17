Dragon Ball Super Sketch Gives Goku a Yu Yu Hakusho Spin

✖

You'd be hard-pressed to find an anime fan that didn't agree with the idea that Dragon Ball is easily one of the biggest Shonen franchises released in the history of Weekly Shonen Jump, but there are plenty of fans that have fallen in love with the adventures of Yusuke Urameshi and the spirit detectives in Yu Yu Hakusho. While Yu Yu Hakusho might have ended years ago by creator Yoshihiro Togashi, who also created Hunter x Hunter, it's clear that the story of this Shonen take on the afterlife has continued to retain its popularity over the decades.

Dragon Ball Super has introduced some fancy new transformations to both Goku and his fellow Z Fighters, with the strongest so far being Ultra Instinct, a move that was considered to even make the gods take notice. With the Moro Arc in the pages of the series' manga, Son Goku has been able to fully master the power that makes his hair turn silver, first being introduced when he was battling against Jiren during the Tournament of Power Arc. While Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce when the anime adaptation will return to focus on the Moro Arc, next year will see the arrival of a brand new feature-length film in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will focus on Z Fighters like Piccolo and Krillin.

Reddit Artist 7 Sold The World took Ultra Instinct Goku from Dragon Ball Super and slapped him into the attire of Yu Yu Hakusho's Yusuke Urameshi, perfectly blending the two popular Shonen series in a fusion that would definitely be worthy of the fusion dance or Potara earrings:

There are currently no plans for a sequel series that further explores the world of the spirit detectives in Yu Yu Hakusho, but the streaming service of Netflix surprised many when it was announced that Yusuke and company would be making a return with a live-action adaptation in the future. No release date has been revealed as to when fans can expect this new adaptation to arrive, but on-set pictures have made their way online showing that the series is looking to stay faithful to the anime with its aesthetic.

Would you like to see an official crossover between Dragon Ball and Yu Yu Hakusho? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.