Megan Thee Stallion Shares Major Praise for Yu Yu Hakusho Opening

✖

Rapper, musician, and artist Megan Thee Stallion has shared some major praise for Yu Yu Hakusho's opening theme! The Grammy award-winning artist has gone on record in the past with her love for anime, and it's one of the many reasons fans love her work. Not only does she show anime love through fun avenues such as nail art (even taking to Instagram to show off a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba set recently), but she has gone as far as even alluding to characters like Sasuke Uchiha from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series in her songs.

Megan Thee Stallion also often takes to Twitter to share some of her anime love with fans, and the most recent shout out really got fans of Yu Yu Hakusho talking. Yu Yu Hakusho's anime is still held in high regard as one of the best productions of all time, and that's especially true for its the opening theme. Now this opening has gotten some major backing from Megan Thee Stallion, who dropped some key praise for it as she names it her favorite opening:

Yu yu hakusho has my favorite opening music on any anime lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 9, 2021

Yu Yu Hakusho's "Smile Bomb," as performed by Matsuko Mawatari (and Sara White in the English dub production for the series) is still held in high regard by fans to this day in either of the releases languages. The English dub release of this series in particular is also held in that same regard, so regardless of which language Megan Thee Stallion watched the series in fans can agree that the opening was indeed a banger and still is.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary a couple of years ago, Yu Yu Hakusho will soon be coming back to screens in a different way than fans might be expecting. Netflix is now currently producing a live-action adaptation for the franchise that will be using TOHO's live-action studios for a worldwide series release. Little is known about this new production as of this writing, unfortunately, but production was expected to start this Spring in Japan.

But what do you think of Yu Yu Hakusho's opening theme? Do you agree with Megan Thee Stallion's assessment of it? Where does it rank among your favorite anime openings of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!