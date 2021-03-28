Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series Shares Production Update

✖

Work on the new Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series with Netflix is now moving forward with a new update on its production! Anime fans might have noticed how Netflix is increasing their reach into the anime space with tons of new licenses and original anime productions, but part of this effort is also for new live-action takes on classic anime franchises. Previous announcements and productions have included the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Sword Art Online, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more, and the next up to the plate is Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho.

Announced to be the works as a new Netflix Original late last year, the new Yu Yu Hakusho live-action recently revealed a new update on its production. TOHO Studios has announced that Netflix has contracted two of their stage facilities (as well as a few other important acting and production centers) in Tokyo with a multi-year deal beginning on April 1st. What's more important here is that Yu Yu Hakusho will be the first Netflix production to use these facilities.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

When the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series was first announced to be in the works, Executive Producer Kazutaka Sakamoto (who has worked with Netflix originals such as Aggretsuko and Devilman Crybaby) and producer Akira Morii (Wild 7, Brave Heart Umizaru) noted that it is currently being produced together with ROBOT and Netflix as an original geared for a worldwide simultaneous release with talent across Japan and abroad.

Unfortunately, that's all of the details that have been revealed for the new Yu Yu Hakusho series thus far. No casting, staff, or story details have been released as of this writing, but this production update is a great sign that the series is moving forward and proceeding along nicely. Considering the past some fans have with live-action anime adaptations, this is a good sign.

Yu Yu Hakusho is still held in high regards as one of the best action and manga franchises of all time, and until Togashi returns to complete Hunter x Hunter someday, it remains the best completed release of the character thus far. But what do you think of Yu Yu Hakusho getting a new live-action series from Netflix?

What would you want to see in the new Yu Yu Hakusho series? Who do you think would make a good Yusuke Urameshi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - ANN