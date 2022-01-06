Dragon Ball GT Celebrates Vegeta’s Mustache with This Impressive New Art

In its time, Dragon Ball has done some crazy things to its heroes, and they are still being put through their paces. Some of the wildest things went down in Dragon Ball GT for better or worse, and Vegeta can attest to that. You may remember the anime gave the Saiyan a mustache at one point that is now somewhat legendary. So of course, fans are going wild over this bit of Dragon Ball GT art honoring the mighty ‘stache.

The work comes courtesy of the user Elitenappa1 on Twitter. As you can see below, the Dragon Ball fan was asked to draw Vegeta as a sexy dad, and they delivered by giving Vegeta’s mustache a Super Saiyan 4 transformation.

The drawing is honestly a work of art, and we cannot stop looking away… nor do we want to. Vegeta is shown with his black hair in Super Saiyan shape, and it is looking longer than usual. The style pairs with Vegeta’s thick brows, and of course, the star of this show is his burly mustache.

As for the rest of the look, Vegeta looks buff in this Dragon Ball form as always. The hero has tapped into his inner ape thanks to Super Saiyan 4, so he is covered in red fur. His tail has reappeared if you look carefully, and Vegeta is staying on trend with some tight trousers. Clearly, Bulma would be a fan of this look, and the fan-art has gone viral thanks to netizens who feel the same as Vegeta’s wife.

It has been years since Dragon Ball GT brought Vegeta’s mustache out, and its legacy endures to this day. In fact, there are plenty of fans who would be happy for the hair to make a comeback before Dragon Ball Super

closes its doors. It could very well happen, and fan-art like this proves Vegeta can still rock the look.

What do you think of this hilarious take on Vegeta's infamous mustache? Do you think the anime needs to bring back this style for the Saiyan?