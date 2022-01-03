Is Dragon Ball Super Eyeing Its TV Return in 2022?

Could Dragon Ball Super be planning to come back with a new anime this year? According to a juicy tease from the executive producer behind the franchise, there’s something big planned for the series coming our way this year! Fans are already excited over the franchise this year as Dragon Ball Super will be returning with its first new anime project since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018. This new movie will be releasing in Japan this Spring, and fans are excited about what the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero could mean for the future of the anime franchise as a whole.

In the newest edition of Weekly Dragon Ball News on Dragon Ball’s official website, executive producer Akio Iyoku shared some new comments hyping up the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Not only that, but Iyoku also dropped a major tease that there’s a “chance” that “something other than the movie” will be coming over the course of the year too! Could this be the fateful new Dragon Ball Super anime that fans have been waiting so long to get more of?

“I’m currently working hard to get everything finished on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, whose release date has been confirmed for April 22nd in Japan!,” Iyoku began. “I think the movie is just incredible, especially the animation. [Series creator Akira Toriyama] is really pleased with it! It’s all-new animation, so, everyone please wait a little while longer until it’s finished.” Finally, the biggest tease for the year comes next, “There’s also a chance that something other than the movie will be coming this year too, so let’s make this year another great year for Dragon Ball together!”

It’s not a direct confirmation that there would be even more anime on the way, but it’s clear that Dragon Ball has something planned for fans. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releasing this April in Japan (with international release plans not yet set), it might not be too much longer before we find out whether or not a new anime is coming later as well. It’d be something fans have wanted forever, and truly make this a huge year for the Dragon Ball series overall.

