Viral ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Cosplay Shows Fans How to Bring Android 16 to Life

Dragon Ball cosplay has been the rage for years – but with the series now at new heights of its popularity, fans have had to step their game up in a big way!

Well, some fans are really rising to that challenge – such as Austrian cosplayer “Eye of Sauron Designs”, who worked with Mad Squirrel Design FX and Team Roricon to create some of the most stunning Dragon Ball Z cosplay we’ve ever seen!

As you can see in the time-lapse video above, these cosplay all-stars united to transform one player into a spitting image of Android 16 from Dragon Ball Z’s “Android Saga.” Even better than finished result (which is monumentally impressive), is being able to watch all of the time and effort and technique that goes into the process. It kind of makes it hard to look at cosplayers at a convention and laugh it off as a frivolous obsession or waste of time: this is a legit creative endeavor, and if you know anything about the properties and titles that cosplayers tend to emulate, you know that their respective fandoms have strict high standards for how people represent their favorite characters. You have to dress, to impress, honey!

Android 16 remains a major fan-favorite within the Dragon Ball Z fandom. The gentle android made a roaring comeback in 2018, a one of the popular characters included in the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game, which was a major success for Bandai Namco. Not only was No. 16 featured in the game, it’s entire storyline was actually molded around him. If you didn’t play FighterZ: the story premise is that the game is a sequel to Dragon Ball Z “Android Saga” and “Cell Saga,” which reveals that one of Dr. Gero’s android creations has been in stasis for many years. This “Android 21” wakes up and begins to wreak havoc on Earth, fighting and absorbing the powers of other fighters, much like Cell or Majin Buu. At first, No. 21 brings No. 16 back to life in order to serve as her henchman, but eventually the kind-hearted android tries to oppose No. 21’s descent into evil – and once again paid for it with his life.

Dragon Ball FighterZ’s story has since inspired a lot of fan buzz for the game’s events and characters to be adapted into canon. Some fans want to se e a direct translation of the game, while others want to see someone like No. 21 included as part of a new Dragon Ball Super “Super Cell Saga“. Either way, there is one clear consensus: fans want more of Android 16, however they can get him!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

