Dragon Ball Z Art Imagines Vegeta As The Mandalorian

Dragon Ball Super has seen Vegeta take a very different path from his rival in Goku and his mastery of the transformation known as Ultra Instinct, learning how to perform some unique new moves thanks to his training on the Planet Yardrat, and one fan has decided to see what the Prince of the Saiyans would look like if he were the intergalactic bounty hunter known as The Mandalorian. With the popular Disney+ series recently finishing its second season, pop culture fans are waiting for the return of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, along with Dragon Ball Super's anime series!

The second season of The Mandalorian brought several classic Star Wars characters back to the forefront, with Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Luke Skywalker finding themselves joining the journey of the titular character of the Disney+ series as he attempted to find a home for the adorable "Baby Yoda", aka Grogu. Much like Vegeta, "Mando" was able to chill out since his introduction, being influenced by Baby Yoda and definitely lightning him up since he first appeared in the series. The Mandalorian's third season will debut later this year, with a recent event run by Disney hinting that there are far more Star Wars series that are in the works!

Twitter Artist Devon Clancy showed off this amazing fusion in which the Prince of the Saiyans straps on the Mandalorian's armor, which definitely would work wonders for the Z Fighter during his many battle as he attempts to close the gap between himself and Son Goku:

Did a commission for @rogue_1102 This was his concept: Vegeta as a Mandalorian! pic.twitter.com/3faolobchf — Easterhands (COMMS OPEN) (@DevonClancy) February 6, 2021

Though we have yet to learn when Dragon Ball Super's anime will return, the manga is still going strong as Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters lick their wounds following the battle against the malevolent sorcerer known as Moro. The Granolah The Survivor Arc is the current saga running through the manga's pages, focusing on an intergalactic bounty hunter who has an origin tied to both the Saiyans and the alien despot Freeza.

What do you think of this amazing fusion? Are you more excited for the return of Dragon Ball Super or The Mandalorian? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!