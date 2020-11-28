Dragon Ball Super: How Will Vegeta Catch Up to Goku's Power?

✖

Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc has come to a close in the pages of the manga, and with it, a number of fans are disappointed that the Prince of the Saiyans wasn't able to deliver the final blow against the energy absorbing sorcerer, but it leaves us wondering if it's possible for Vegeta to arrive at the same power level as Son Goku! With Vegeta's training on the Planet Yardrat, the Saiyan Prince was able to learn new techniques that Goku never even dreamed of, but he's going to need a serious boost if he wants to keep up at this point!

Ultra Instinct

One of the big ways that Vegeta could match Goku's overall strength is by learning Ultra Insitnct himself, as Goku has recently been able to master the ultimate transformation during his battle against Moro. As Goku and Vegeta both have trained under Whis and Beerus throughout most of the Dragon Ball Super series, the transformation doesn't seem like one that shouldn't be outside of the Saiyan Prince's capabilities. Though Goku learned this during the Tournament of Power due to having the Spirit Bomb hurled back his way by Jiren, the god-like power is ascertained thanks in part to being able to find a middle ground between conscious and unconscious thought while fighting. Ultra Instinct definitely is something that Vegeta could, and should, be able to learn in Dragon Ball Super's future!

Planet Yardrat

In the middle of the Moro Arc, Vegeta traveled to the planet that taught Goku how to use Ultra Instinct, learning the ability to perform a new technique in Forced Spirit Fission, but the Saiyan Prince didn't have enough time to learn all of the different moves that were presented to him. The citizens of Yardrat have the ability to create clones of themselves, heal wounds instantly, and even increase their sizes to turn themselves into giants and these are all within Vegeta's grasp if he chooses to return to train on this planet. Vegeta has always been a very different fighter from Goku and it's through this planet that he could catch up to his rival.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

A New Super Saiyan Transformation

This is far more based around the anime than the manga, but Vegeta was able to learn the transformation of "Super Saiyan Blue Evolution" to help take down Toppo in the Tournament of Power, that put him at the same level as Goku using the combination of Kaioken and SSJ Blue. Perhaps the prince of the Saiyans could put more time and effort into learning a completely new technique that really relies on his Saiyan heritage to once again break barriers and come that much closer to striking distance of Goku!

Do you think we'll ever see Vegeta catch up to the power level of Goku now that the latter has mastered Ultra Instinct? How would you like to see the future of Vegeta progress? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!