Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Creates Eerily Accurate Piccolo

Piccolo was given his first long-awaited transformation in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. "Orange Piccolo" has finally allowed the Namekian to catch up with the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan as the Saiyans have seen some major leaps in Dragon Ball Super thanks to battling deities and alternate realities. Following the Namekian's upgrades, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to perfectly bring the former villain to life using some spot-on cosplay that capture Piccolo's unique aesthetic in the shonen franchise.

While Orange Piccolo was the first big transformation for the Namekian, he's received a number of power-ups thanks to some Namekian fusions in the past. As introduced during the Frieza Saga, Piccolo was able to gain a serious upgrade by absorbing the fallen warrior named Nail. For a brief period of time during the Android Saga, Piccolo was able to become the most powerful Z-Fighter by fusing with Kami and becoming such a powerhouse that he was able to overpower Cell in his first form. Since his high in the fight against Cell, PIccolo has been struggling to keep up with the other Z-Fighters, as the Super Saiyan levels and Ultra transformations were a tough mountains to climb when it came to the Namekian's power level.

Dragon Ball's Piccolo Hits The Real World

One of the most surprising parts of Piccolo is that for a vast period of time in the shonen franchise, the Namekian's look didn't change. Even when he absorbed Kami and Nail, he remained harboring the same aesthetic that anime fans were familiar with since he first appeared in the original Dragon Ball series once his "father" was killed by Son Goku. While Orange Piccolo might now be a factor, the original iteration of the character remains.

Piccolo will look quite different in next year's Dragon Ball Daima, as the new anime adaptation will feature the Z-Fighters all transformed into children. Thanks to a secret conspiracy, Goku is going to need to travel the universe to attempt to bring everyone back to normal.

