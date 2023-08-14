Dragon Ball Super Promo Teases Piccolo's God Ki

Dragon Ball Super may not be rolling out new episodes as it did once, but the series is far from done. The manga has kept Dragon Ball fresh with monthly updates, and a few arcs have come around since the anime ended. Now, Dragon Ball Super is adapting its Super Hero arc in the manga, and that has put Piccolo in the hot seat.

Why? Well, we have the hero's newest power boost to thank. After the anime introduced Orange Piccolo to fans in theaters, the Dragon Ball Super manga is expanding upon the state, and it has netizens convinced he has God Ki.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 Drafts (1/2). pic.twitter.com/AGvjqyH5AW — Hype (@DbsHype) August 14, 2023

The whole thing began this week when Dragon Ball Super released drafts for chapter 96. It is there we can see Piccolo and Gohan facing off with two familiar androids. The Red Ribbon Army has sent two androids to take down the two, but the battle has exploded as of late. After all, Bulma and Trunks have arrived on the scene, and it is the latter who made everyone reexamine Piccolo.

After all, Trunks is given an entire panel in this draft where he looks shocked. He is looking to Piccolo and admits he cannot sense the hero's Ki anymore. This is pretty strange given the amount of power Orange Piccolo gives off, but there is an explanation for the situation. When God Ki is being used, it cannot be sensed like normal Ki, so this manga-exclusive comment from Trunks is stirring debate.

After all, Piccolo's new form is incredibly strong, and fans have wondered about its roots for months now. Its tie to the Ajisa Tree left many certain Orange Piccolo was tied to some godly power, and this latest note from Trunks has only strengthened their case. So if we are lucky, Dragon Ball Super will give us definitive word on Piccolo's godly status ASAP.

If you are not caught up with the Dragon Ball manga, the series is easy to read! You can find Dragon Ball Super through the Shonen Jump app. And as for the anime, you can watch Dragon Ball Super on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

