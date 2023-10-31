Dragon Ball Z Officially Celebrates Halloween With Driving Piccolo Cosplay

Halloween is upon us and the official Dragon Ball franchise is taking the opportunity to celebrate the spooky season with some hilarious cosplay. Rather than focusing on cosplay of some of its creepier characters like Cell or Kid Buu, the legendary shonen franchise has decided to recreate the look of one of Dragon Ball Z's funniest episodes. While Piccolo has always worn strange attire throughout his career in the anime series, the episode where he attempted to learn to drive a car was unlike anything the Namekian had worn before.

Dragon Ball Z Episode 125 arrived as a "filler episode", meaning that this particular story didn't receive its start in the manga. Taking place in the years prior to the arrival of the Androids and after the defeat of Frieza on the Planet Namek, Goku, PIccolo, and Gohan are spending their time training in anticipation of the arrival of the newest villains of the shonen franchise. Tasked with going to driving school at the demands of Chi-Chi, Goku and Piccolo don't have much luck when it comes to driving cars, considering they spend the vast majority of their time traveling by flying. While the Z-Fighters might have failed their tests, the anime episode remains legendary despite its filler status.

Dragon Ball Z's Driving Piccolo

Piccolo's clothing is an attempt to have the Namekian fit into average society, which appears to work considering Goku and the Namekian's driving teachers aren't taken aback by his green complexion. For the most part, the Z-Fighter from Namek has stuck with his traditional look, though Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gave him a new transformation. Orange Piccolo is now the Namekian's ultimate form and might just have him be a challenge to Goku and Vegeta.

Happy Halloween!

We recreated Piccolo's driving school outfit just in time for today!

What's YOUR costume for this year? pic.twitter.com/NT3awt1eRh — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) October 31, 2023

Dragon Ball Z's infamous driving episode goes to show how even filler episodes can find a place in the anime world. Earlier this year, a new anime series was announced in Dragon Ball Daima, which will transform the Z-Fighters into child-like versions of themselves. Most likely, Goku and company won't be old enough to drive a car in the upcoming spin-off.

