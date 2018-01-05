‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Explains Why Piccolo Is His Favorite

It is hard to hate Piccolo. Sure, the character might have held a grudge against Goku, but the Namekian has since become a close ally to the Saiyan. Fans around the world have come to love Piccolo over the years, but they are not the only ones.

No, the creator of Dragon Ball is pretty partial to Piccolo, and Akira Toriyama explained why that is so.

Thanks to Kazenshuu, a past interview Toriyama did for Daizenshuu 2 has been turned around in English. It is there fans can learn about the creator’s interest in Piccolo, and Toriyama admits he likes the Namekian as much as he does Goku.

“I guess I like Piccolo the most after all. Out of all the enemies, Piccolo Daimaō is the one I like most, and even after that I like Piccolo the most,” Toriyama said.

“I like Piccolo about the same as I like Goku. With Vegeta, well, I don’t like him all that much, but he was extremely helpful to have around.”

Of course, fans can understand the appeal behind Piccolo. The character was introduced in Dragon Ball once King Piccolo reincarnated into the boy. At first, Piccolo was determined to get revenge on Goku as the boy was responsible for King Piccolo’s downfall, but the feud fell apart during Dragon Ball Z. Piccolo found himself respecting Goku after the Saiyan took on Vegeta and Freeza, but it was Gohan who truly endeared Piccolo. Goku’s oldest son became a student to Piccolo, and their training time made Piccolo all sorts of soft for Gohan.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

