The Crazy Censorship of Dragon Ball Z's Past

"Another Dimension" (Photo: Toei) Perhaps the most glaring piece of censorship in the early version of Dragon Ball Z had to be the eradication of death itself. Ironically enough, these early episodes are some the bloodiest of the entire series, with the Saiyan Saga featuring a good portion of the Z Fighters suffering brutal deaths. Instead of saying that the characters died, Funimation instead would say that characters would "go to another dimension" and at the point of "death", their bodies would simply disappear. Unfortunately, "another dimension" wasn't the only way that death would be avoided.

"Don't Worry, I Can See Their Parachutes" (Photo: Toei) Aside from saying that characters were jettisoned to an alternate reality rather than dying, one of the most infamous scenes had to be when Tenshinhan uttered the now famous words of "I can see their parachutes". When Nappa and Vegeta arrived on Earth, numerous cuts had to be made to make it seem to appear that the pair weren't killing people in their wake, which they did frequently. In fact the first time they landed, they blew up an entire city, which was brushed away as "happening on the weekend, so the buildings were empty". When Nappa blew up a nearby helicopter, in the original series, the people within were killed, but in the censored version, Tenshinhan notes that he could see their parachutes (even though no parachutes were seen in the shot).

Home For Infinite Losers (Photo: Toei) This one is truly brilliant. As fans of Dragon Ball know, the afterlife is a big part of the series, with Goku learning the likes of Kaioken and the Spirit Bomb. Before he made his way to King Kai, Goku took a detour to hell itself, but "hell" was not something that was going to fly for the censored version of the anime. The editors were able to change the lettering of "Hell" to "HFIL", thus creating the infamous "Home For Infinite Losers".

No Punching (Photo: Toei) Punching is the bread and butter of the Dragon Ball series, as well as energy blasts, but even the contact of knuckles to faces was something that the early censors of the series didn't think would fly. How they would avoid this was by either flashing the screen at the point of contact or even going so far as to draw an explosive image to censor the hit.