The Most Heart Wrenching Moments In Dragon Ball History

The Death of Future Bulma (Photo: Toei Animation) Dragon Ball Super might not have the same emotionally hard hitting beats that its predecessor did in Z, but the sequel series still found ways to tug some heart strings, especially with the death of Future Trunks' mother, Bulma. With the start of the Goku Black arc, the decidedly different of Son appeared time and again to ravage the futuristic landscape that had been saved from the androids, and killed Future Bulma in the process, right as Trunks traveled into the past to find some much needed assistance. Bulma's death hit that much harder thanks in part to the Dragon Balls being unable to bring her back, and she remains dead when the arc reaches its end.

Majin Vegeta's Sacrifice (Photo: Toei Animation) One of the pinnacle moments in Vegeta's life during Dragon Ball Z was definitely when he had gained a boost in power thanks to his "Majin" transformation, prompted by the evil sorcerer Babidi. With the prince of the Saiyans rejecting his new life on earth in order to finally settle the score against his rival Goku, Vegeta eventually realized just how serious Majin Buu truly was and thus decided to sacrifice himself in a bid to put an end to the pink powerhouse. While he was ultimately unable to kill Buu, his connection with his son Trunks and his final moments were easily some of the most iconic for the Saiyan Prince.

The Collection of the Dead In The Saiyan Saga (Photo: Toei Animation) The majority of the Z Fighters died as a result of the invasion of the Saiyans, with Vegeta and Nappa wrecking havoc across the earth. While the deaths of the likes of Piccolo, Yamcha, Tenshinhan, and Chaotzu were all tragic, the morbid scene that took place during the "clean up" was a heart wrenching scene. With Bulma, Roshi, and a number of the supporting characters of Dragon Ball needing to scoop up the bodies of those who were killed, it truly showed just how much the characters had lost from this arc.

Goku's Death Against Cell (Photo: Toei Animation) During the Cell Saga, Gohan was able to achieve the level of Super Saiyan 2 following the tragic death of Android 16 at the hands of the biological nightmare known as Cell. With Gohan unloading on Cell, having become far stronger than the antagonist, he was able to take the monster down a peg but unfortunately wasn't able to stop him from killing his father. As Goku sacrificed himself to save the world, Gohan let out a tragic cry for allowing it all to happen.