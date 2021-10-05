Dragon Ball Z Fan Summons Shenron with These Custom Nike Sneakers

The Dragon Balls remain one of the biggest “deus ex machina” items in the medium of anime, with the Z FIghters using the wishing orbs more time than we can counts to bring back fallen allies or determine the fate of civilization, and one fan has incorporated the means to summon the Eternal Dragon into custom Nike sneakers. With the Dragon Balls of the Planet Cereal playing a huge role in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, it seems as though Shenron and the other dragons of the universe will continue playing a big role in the franchise.

In the original Dragon Ball series, the Dragon Balls were introduced as the main reason as to why Goku, Bulma, Yamcha, and the original cast members of Akira Toriyama’s franchise joined forces. Over the years of the series, as new power levels have been attained and new transformations have been unleashed, the Dragon Balls might not be as heavy of a focus as they once were, but they still have a serious role to play in the story of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters. With various versions of the balls being created by Namekians all over the galaxy, it will be interesting to see what other iterations of the wishing orbs will be introduced down the line.

Reddit User What U Talking Bout Will shared these custom made Nike sneakers, giving the shoes a makeover that not only paints the Dragon Balls on the side of the custom made sneakers but changes the logo of the company to reflect the journey of Son Goku and the colorful characters of the Shonen franchise:

This is far from the first time that Dragon Ball has been used to create custom sneakers, but the Shonen franchise has also had official crossovers with the world of sneakers. Adidas had collaborated with the anime franchise, creating shoes that took on the aesthetic of Shenron, Goku, Cell, Freeza, and many others.

What other anime franchises are you hoping to see get sneakers of their own? What has been your favorite anime shoe released over the years?