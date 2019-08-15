New Dragon Ball x Adidas Sneakers Surface

When it comes to Dragon Ball, Adidas has become the face of the fandom’s style. Last year, the Internet went wild when the fashion brand released a series of Dragon Ball shoes, and if a new report is right, then there are even more sneakers on the way.

Recently, Highsnobiety made a post which got the fandom buzzing once again. The popular sneaker fan-page posted a photo of reported Dragon Ball sneakers which fans may get to rock one day.

As you can see below, the shoes are high tops unlike the other Dragon Ball x Adidas pieces. These sneakers fit the Nizza Hi model, and they are printed with images related to Oolong.

The shoes have a white canvas base which is decorate by Oolong and pink panties. The shoes also have a pink tongue inset to match the outer soles while the inner soles are a bright lime green.

According to Modern Notoriety, these shoes are apparently set to debut this month thus the solid product photos. Adidas has yet to make an official announcement about these shoes, but fans are hopeful they’re real. Most reports have signaled Adidas’ next anime venture will be with Naruto, but the company knows Dragon Ball is a wealth of revenue. The company’s first line of sneakers sold out fast, and these new Oolong sneakers are just niche enough to wow both casual fans and collectors.

