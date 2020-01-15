Dragon Ball Fan Wows with Customized Goku x Zara Sneakers

If there is one thing Dragon Ball fans love, it is customized merch. Time and again, the franchise has put out solid goodies which fans have fought to add to their own collections. Of course, others have gone the custom route by creating their own Dragon Ball swag, and one fan has got others green with envy thanks to their new kicks.

Over on Reddit, a user known as djlord7 got the fandom buzzing with their customized shoes. The poster shared photos of some painted sneakers they made over, and the fresh kicks will get any Goku fan hyped.

“Made my first customs! Zara x DragonballZ Goku Edition #1 (dragonball number 1). Would you cop,” the fan shared.

As you can see above, the shoes are high-top sock styled and found at Zara. The fashion brand is on the high end when it comes to pricing, but its sales can be real affordable. If you were wanting to make these for yourself, it is worth looking for such deals, but the creator here says they’d make a pair for you if you submit an order.

Of course, you can see why such shoes would be so coveted. The sneaker is painted both orange and blue with a white link bisecting the blocks. At the ankle, fans can see a logo that Goku wears on his Gi, and the blue front as a Dragon Ball painted at the toe. These colors meet at a white chunky soles, and fans admit this minimal look is leagues better than some official collaborations.

Would you be willing to custom order these kicks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

