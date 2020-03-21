Dragon Ball Fan Shares 3DCG Makeovers for Freeza and Cell

There are perhaps no bigger villains the Dragon Ball franchise than the alien despot Freeza and the biological nightmare Cell and one fan has given both a modern makeover using 3D Computer Generated art and a hilarious premise for fans of the Akira Toriyama series! Freeza first appeared during the appropriately titled “Freeza Saga” wherein the Z Fighters traveled to Namek in order to wish back their friends that were killed by Nappa and Vegeta. Cell on the other hand was the next main villain, being introduced as a part of the Android Saga, carving out a legacy for himself.

Cell and Freeza have never met officially in the canon, though they have crossed paths numerous times outside of it. In the video game of Dragon Ball FighterZ, both antagonists are resurrected as a part of a plan of Android 21’s to absorb their power and grow stronger herself. In Dragon Ball GT, a plan started by Dr. Gero resurrects all of the major villains of the Dragon Ball franchise, causing both Cell and Freeza to come back to life and team up in an effort to bring down Son Goku, who at that point has been transformed back into his childhood body. With Freeza having been resurrected in the recent Dragon Ball Super series, fans are still waiting for the genetic experiment that is Cell to follow suit!

Twitter User DevilArtemisX shared this hilarious video that gives both Dragon Ball villains a modern makeover using 3D computer graphics and a hilarious script to have the two villains meet once again outside of the main continuity, along with a ridiculous, familiar Muppet:

Sorry for the late upload, well worth it though. I enjoyed creating this episode in blender. Still learning the software though. Soon ill be making a lot more! Going to create a Dragonball interactive Video Choice Adventure! Ill get a bangin voice cast too! pic.twitter.com/LZra15ISqC — Devil Artemis Animation 🇩🇴 🐝 (@DevilArtemisX) March 10, 2020

We would absolutely love it if at some point in the Akira Toriyama franchise we had the opportunity to see these two titans of Dragon Ball villainy battle against one another, though at this point Cell would need a serious power up to hit the same levels as Freeza’s Golden form.

