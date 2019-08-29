Funko’s New Dragon Ball Z Pops Include Android 16, Mecha Frieza, Vegeta, and More

In case you haven’t noticed, Funko has released a lot of Dragon Ball Z Pop figures. Like – a whole lot. If you’re a Funko collector with a DBZ focus you are probably broke right now, but the fact is that there are eight new figures to consider: Training Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Mecha Frieza, Krillin with Destructo Disc, Bulma, and Android 16.

We are especially fond of the Training Vegeta, Android 16, Robo Frieza, and Krillin Pops in this Dragon Ball Z wave, but you can snatch them all up right here with shipping slated for November. However, these aren’t the only big DBZ Funko Pop releases lately…

Indeed, Funko recently launched a Dragon Ball Z box that includes Master Roshi sunglasses, a Goku keychain, a pin, an inflatable Dragon Ball, and an exclusive Pop figure of Future Trunks (1-in-6 lucky customers will get the metallic Chase variant).

At the time of writing, Hot Topic x Funko’s Dragon Ball Pop box is still available to order at Hot Topic. How much longer it will last is anyone’s guess. Note that the Chase version is going for around $100 on eBay at the moment, so you could really hit the jackpot if you can get one in the box for $32.90.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth debuted a new Dragon Ball Pop figure exclusive earlier this month, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation. Indeed, the Great Ape Goku Funko Pop is here and it’s appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for December while it lasts.

