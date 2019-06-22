Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Shares Fierce New Images

The Dragon Ball franchise has spawned numerous video game releases over its tenure, but the latest has definitely caught the attention of fans as it promises a stylish new take on Dragon Ball Z’s now famous story. Details on Bandai Namco‘s upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot are still mostly scarce as the project won’t be releasing until sometime next year, but each new look at the game has been quite impressive.

Bandai Namco recently shared a new batch of fierce images to its official Facebook page, and they give fans a much closer look at the various battles of the Saiyan, Namek, and Freeza sagas. Check them out below!

These new screenshots give fans a much closer look at the kind of material they can expect for the new game. Though playing through Dragon Ball Z’s story arcs once again may not be the most enticing idea, there’s a hope that the open world gameplay and battles will make these stories seem new again. The game is being developed by CyberConnect2, the studio behind the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games, so they have quite the storied history of spinning out familiar stories in cool new ways.

With gameplay clips teasing the return of fan-favorite Dragon Ball characters like Eighter and Launch, and showing off the weird kinds of things fans can do with Goku when they finally play it themselves, there seem to be enough fresh elements so far. But it’s still early on, and the game could very well expand beyond these initial arcs in a later reveal.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Here’s a brief rundown Bandai Namco shared of the game’s teased features: