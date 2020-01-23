Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals Shocking Fact About Earth’s Humans

In the world of Dragon Ball, it seems like anything can happen. The franchise is wide open for Goku and the gang to do whatever they want. Series like Dragon Ball Super have only proved that with their canon additions, and it seems Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is doing the same with the old-school anime. In fact, one important fact was just dropped about Earth’s humans, and fans of the series are feeling the sweet relief of vindication thanks to it.

For those who are not aware, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot went live the other week, and the game gives audiences a new way to experience the anime. Gamers can enjoy the story while playing Goku firsthand as well as an array of other fighters. The game’s supervision has pushed many fans to fuse Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with the mainline canon, so one side mission’s talk of Earth became rather important.

In one mission, fans can take Super Saiyan Goku around to meet some of Earth’s beasts. These animals walk and talk like any human would, so you can see why fans have been curious about them. For decades, the fandom has speculated why this version of Earth has literal beast men, and it turns out the answer lies in science.

According to one of the Beastmen, they admitted they were originally men who wanted to “turn into beast men.” In order to do so, they took a drug called animorphaline, but the meds turned them into animals permanently.

so… in the dragon ball world, there was a drug that turns you into a “beastman,” and it was apparently a fad. dragon ball furry era, guess that explains King Furry pic.twitter.com/kda0RlxHfi — Virus_Kid (@_Virus_Kid_) January 21, 2020

“Yeah, and now that the animorphaline fad’s over, you don’t see any more beast men around,” the other character reveals.

So, there you have it! It turns out the beast men are actually humans who have taken a drug which transforms them. For some, the change was permanent, but others were presumably able to return to their human selves. Clearly, science has led to some odd trends on Goku’s Earth, and there is no telling whether such technology will strike the world as us fans know it.

