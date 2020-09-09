Dragon Ball Z Is Vibing Out with This Lo-Fi Track

Dragon Ball Z has some epic music created especially for its heroes, but that those aren't the only tracks worth listening to. As you can imagine, the show's global popularity has turned Goku and Vegeta into role models of sorts. There are millions of fans who draw inspiration from the pair daily, and thanks to one musician, Dragon Ball is vibing hard thanks to a new lo-fi track based on the heroes.

Over on Youtube, the user ShakDiesel posted a new lo-fi track that made its way to Reddit. The single combines a tense exchange with Goku and Vegeta with some smooth jazz lines. And whether you want to admit it or not, the combination hits a certain kind of way.

You can check out the lo-fi track above as it stands at about two minutes. This new single is easy to listen to, and Dragon Ball fans will be the first to admit it is soothing. This is the kind of music you need playing when you study since it will keep you on task... and fuel you with the powers of a righteous Super Saiyan.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Of course, this is not the only Dragon Ball lo-fi track out there. In fact, if you hit up Youtube or Spotify, you can find entire playlists filled with themed lo-fi music. Dragon Ball is a popular pick given its impressive discography over the years, but it is not alone.

In fact, there are other lo-fi juggernauts in the anime fandom. Any Studio Ghibli film is ripe for a lo-fi remix, and other series like Haikyuu tend to inspire new tracks from fans. So if you are in the market for new music to chill with, it is definitely worth checking out this genre and adding ShakDiesel's track to your queue.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball track? Do you have a favorite anime lo-fi playlist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.