Dragon Ball Fan Brings Easter Egg To Life With Custom Tee

Dragon Ball Z is easily the most popular of the "trilogy" of anime series that were created by Akira Toriyama in the world of Son Goku and the Z Fighters, and one fan has managed to honor an often forgotten Easter Egg with some snazzy cosplay that might not give him golden hair, but definitely lets people know that he is in fact a Super Saiyan. In an episode of the sequel series to Dragon Ball, a random citizen was shown wearing a t-shirt that simply reads "The Super Saiyan" on it, which has us scratching our heads with questions!

The transformation of Super Saiyan was first given to Son Goku during his fight with Freeza on the Planet Namek. Of course, as we all know, the technique became one of the biggest parts of the anime franchise moving forward and more than a few characters found themselves being able to access its power. From the likes of Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Goten, and Saiyans from alternate realities, Super Saiyan has become an essential part of Akira Toriyama's franchise and we fully expect to see new versions of it arrive down the line in the story of Son Goku and company.

Reddit User 7SoldTheWorld shared this impressive t-shirt that recreates the Easter Egg that is barely mentioned, leaving us wondering just how this random denizen of the Dragon Ball universe was able to discover the existence of Super Saiyans and find someone who makes a shirt promoting them:

Currently, in the Dragon Ball Super series, Goku and Vegeta have taken things up a notch by tapping into the power of the gods and learning how to harness a new energy that gives them the ability to become Super Saiyan Gods. When Freeza was resurrected, they even took that one step further and became Super Saiyans in that mode, resulting in Super Saiyan Blue. While the next step seemed to be Ultra Instinct, it will be interesting to see what, if any, new Super Saiyan transformations there are in the future.

