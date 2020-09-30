Dragon Ball: Majin Buu Gets Terrifying Live-Action Design in This New Mock-up

✖

Majin Buu is one of the most memorable villains in the roster of antagonists within the Dragon Ball Z series, and one artist has taken the opportunity to show off what the pink powerhouse might look like if he was disturbingly brought to life and wandered the real world in search of candy and destruction. Though the Buu Saga might not be thought of as one of the best of the anime created by Akira Toriyama, it certainly helped introduce a number of new elements to the Dragon Ball franchise that are still used to this day!

Majin Buu was unique in that he wasn't cold, calculating, and intelligent such as the previous villains of the series in Vegeta, Freeza, and Cell, but instead had a number of forms that were all universally animalistic in their personality and fighting styles. This version of Buu that is pictured here was dubbed "Super Buu", the Majin Buu that had absorbed his more altruistic side in Fat Buu and was usually battling against the fusion created character in Gotenks. Buu would eventually morph into some insane new shapes by absorbing the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, and Gotenks, eventually achieving his "ultimate form" in Kid Buu.

Instagram Artist Risotto Gonzatto created this insane live action look into what Majin Buu might look like if he stepped out of the pages of the manga and the animation of the television series, creating a version that is perhaps scarier than anything we saw throughout the franchise of Dragon Ball:

Buu has had a heavy role to play in Dragon Ball Super, with Fat Buu hanging out with the Z Fighters alongside Mr. Satan, and briefly helping out during the preliminaries of the Tournament of Power. Though Uub, the reincarnation of Kid Buu, has yet to appear in the sequel series, we imagine it will only be a matter of time until the warrior makes his big arrival.

