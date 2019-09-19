My Hero Academia Introduces New Villain with Majin Buu Looks

My Hero Academia has all sorts of villains to keep an eye on, but there are way more out there in Izuku’s world. Even before the aspiring hero got his power, there were bad guys going all over Tokyo, and it seems fans learned about one villain from the past who looks rather familiar.

After all, it isn’t everyday fans meet a baddie who looks much like Majin Buu, and they never expected the villain to face off with Aizawa of all people.

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, readers were gifted the chance to see such a scene. The update begins with a robbery in progress as a set of bank tellers sit tied on a floor. As police call for backup, a teenage Midnight appears to fight crime, and she is not alone. Aizawa and his classmate join her, and they see the baddie for themselves.

As you can see below, the villain looks a lot like Majin Buu of Dragon Ball. The character is humanoid with his bipedal limbs, but his head has the same growth which Majin Buu has. Two holes line each side of his head just like the alien, and his outfit even matches up with the Dragon Ball character. The side villain is wearing an open vest with arm guards as well as baggy white pants and shoes.

If that outfit sounds familiar, that is because it is. In Dragon Ball Z, Majin Buu rocks some very baggy white pants which are secured by a belt. His vest is also worn open, and his thinner form rocks arm guards. It seems like My Hero Academia is combining the best of both characters, and his outfit isn’t even the best bit. As it turns out, the guy spits out steam from his head holes just like Majin Buu does in Dragon Ball, so it is pretty difficult to overlook the pair’s similarities.

