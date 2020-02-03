Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Showcases Major Majin Buu Retcon

Dragon Ball Z fans feel like they know all there is about the franchise. The anime made its debut well over aa decade ago, and Goku’s glow-up in Dragon Ball Z turned him into an international icon. These days, fans are able to relive the hero’s biggest missions with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but one fan noticed something rather odd about Majin Buu in the game.

For those who do not know, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gives fans the chance to play through the anime as well as side stories. The lengthy game tasks fans with fighting everyone from Freeza to Majin Buu, so fans were ready to take on the final battle by the time they reached him. However, thanks to KenXyro on Twitter, fans got a heads up about a certain fight they knew nothing about.

As you can see below, the fight takes place after Majin Buu is split up, leaving Kid Buu out and about to fight. The horrifying villain has little desire in life other than to wreak havoc, and that is what he does. Just before Goku can end the baddie with an epic Spirit Bomb, fans were stunned when Base Goku fought Buu in the wild.

HUH I didn't know this was a thing!! What a way to end the story man 👏👏

The fight is short, but it sees Buu hurl some sort of energy blast at Goku which appears to be God Ki. Thee vibrant aura looks identical to the one Beerus throws around, and that means Buu is seriously strong. In order to counter the baddie in his base form, Goku appears to take on the beginnings of Ultra Instinct given his silvery aura and unprecedented dodging stats. This boost comes in the form of the game’s Surge mechanic, but some fans have questioned if the cutscene’s cinematics leans more into the Ultra Instinct theory.

For fans, this addition was a little treat as Dragon Ball Super did confirm Buu’s ability to wield God ki. The manga revealed as much when the Grand Supreme Kai told Goku his godly power went to Buu after Fat Buu was split in half. That means the villain would have been able to wield God ki back in Dragon Ball Z, and the only way Goku could beat Buu is if he were unconsciously able to tap into Ultra Instinct just enough to pull out a win.

