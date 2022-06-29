Mega64 Unleashes Dragon Ball Z: The Majin Buu Saga In 5 Minutes

Mega64 might be best known for their work parodying video game franchises, but the comedy troupe has also taken the opportunity to lampoon some well-known anime franchises from time to time, with their latest arriving earlier today in "The Majin Buu Saga in Five Minutes". With the final arc of Dragon Ball Z certainly being one of its most controversial, introducing some wild elements to the Shonen franchise such as fusion and Super Saiyan 3, the boys at Mega64 certainly put together some amazing scenes to try to sum up the introduction of the pink nightmare.

Much like many other villains introduced over the years in the Dragon Ball franchise, Majin Buu started out as a terrifying villain but would eventually become a trusted ally to the Z-Fighters, with the anime adaptation seeing him help out Goku and friends during the Tournament of Power arc, albeit quite briefly. Whenever the television series returns, there are plenty of stories for the show to adapt, with the Moro Arc being a prime example as it features not just a new villain but dives into the past of Majin Buu himself, giving readers an idea of how the demon was originally created.

Mega 64 uploaded the new Dragon Ball Z summary via their Youtube Account, hilariously summarizing some of the biggest moments of the Majin Buu Saga along with the heroes and villains that helped in telling the tale that acted as the final saga of the sequel Shonen series:

On top of retelling the story of Dragon Ball Z, Mega 64 also did the same with Neon Genesis Evangelion, proving that the comedy troupe definitely has a handle on hilariously adapting legendary anime franchises. While the video game aficionados haven't confirmed if they plan on creating "Sweded" versions of Dragon Ball Super, we imagine there are more than a few anime fans that would love to see it brought to life in a similar vein.

This summer is set to be a big one for the Dragon Ball franchise, not just thanks to this new Mega 64 video, but with the next film of the Shonen series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, arriving in theaters in North America.

What do you think of this hilarious retelling of the Majin Buu Saga? What other anime franchises do you want to see Mega 64 dip their toes into down the line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.