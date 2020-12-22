Neon Genesis Evangelion Gets "Sweded" In "Five Minute Video"

You'd be hard-pressed to find Evangelion fans who won't agree that the anime series can be confusing to new viewers, as the original television series had an ending that left many viewers scratching their heads, but the gang behind the wildly popular comedy troupe of Mega 64 has done their best at creating a "five-minute" video to explain the anime in a way that only they could! Having ventured into the world of Dragon Ball Z with similar videos, the gang definitely were able to touch on the major events of the series in a hilarious fashion!

Mega 64 first banded in 2004, mostly covering the world of video games with a number of hilarious videos and podcasts with members Rocco, Derrick, Shawn, Garrett, Eric, and Kevin, but with the release of their similar videos for both the Freeza Saga and Cell Saga of Dragon Ball Z, they did a fantastic job of transitioning into the world of anime. Needless to say, their video on Neon Genesis Evangelion does a bang-up job of breaking down the original television series, and they also hint at the fact that they will be doing a similar video for the film "End of Evangelion", which gave fans a much more detailed ending for NERV.

Mega 64 debuted their "Five Minute" breakdown of Neon Genesis Evangelion, using household items to help break down the tragic adventures of Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots that worked for the organization known as NERV in order to combat the extraterrestrial threats known as "Angels":

Evangelion has had a rough 2020, having to delay the final film of its "Rebuild of Evangelion" series until next year. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time bringing to a close this latest chapter of the re-imagined series, the future of the franchise is up in the air, though we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the thought-provoking series return down the line.

What do you think of this hilarious re-telling of the Neon Genesis Evangelion series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV!