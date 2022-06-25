Mega64 Teases Dragon Ball Z: Majin Buu Saga In Five Minutes

Mega64 might primarily focus on the world of video games, with the collection of comedians routinely releasing some hilarious skits on Youtube along with a regularly released podcast, but that doesn't stop them from diving into the world of anime. Specifically, the Youtube Channel has retold the first two major sagas of the Dragon Ball Z series with a smaller budget, to say the least, attempting to capture all the events of each saga within a five-minute time limit. Now, Mega64 has released a new preview as they attempt to finish out DBZ with the Majin Buu Saga.

Mega64 had originally covered the Frieza and Cell Sagas, with the first five-minute attempt landing in 2015 and the boys of the troupe going to some hilarious lengths to bring the heroes and villains of the Shonen series to life. Considering the number of wild events that take place within the Majin Buu Saga, it certainly will be interesting to see how Mega64 handles some of these major anime fights. The Majin Buu Saga is a controversial one within the long history of Dragon Ball Z, with some fans thinking that it wasn't able to hit the high standards of previous arcs as it introduced the likes of Super Saiyan 3 and the Fusion Dance to the series.

Mega64 shared the first look at the upcoming five-minute retelling of Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu Saga, which is set to arrive online next week on June 29th in order to capture some of the biggest moments of the last story arc of Akira Toriyama's sequel series before Dragon Ball Super would arrive:

While Mega64 hasn't confirmed whether they will continue the tradition by attempting to recreate the sagas of Dragon Ball Super, we're sure there are plenty of fans of both the comedy troupe and the Dragon Ball series that would love to see the comedians continue their work within the realm of anime. As Dragon Ball Super is planning to release its next movie into theaters around the world this August in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the future is looking bright for fans following along with the lives of the Z-Fighters.

